Rock Bridge girls basketball was struggling at halftime. Its defense in the first half was spotty at best, allowing Miller Career Academy to score 33 points and take a five-point lead into the break.
However, the Bruins came out in the third quarter looking like a new team.
Averi Kroenke and Mary Primus led the charge during a dominant six-minute stretch that showed an intensity and physicality from the Bruins that was not present in the first half.
A quick 12-0 run to start the third quarter put Rock Bridge ahead 40-33. The Bruins would only increase their lead for the duration of the game, cruising to a 73-55 victory.
“In the locker room, we were like, ‘We need to bring the energy and get back into this game; we are not losing at home,’” Kroenke said. “I thought we did that really well.”
The biggest change in the second half was Rock Bridge’s defense. The Bruins held the Phoenix to just eight points in the third quarter while the Rock Bridge offense heated up for 26 of their own.
“We fixed some things defensively, or let’s say we started playing defense,” head coach Jill Nagel said. “The offense wasn’t really a problem, we scored 28 points in the first half. But, when you give up 33, and you usually only give up 38 or 39 per game, that’s a problem.”
The Bruins offense was led by Kroenke and Primus, who combined for 41 points. The duo scored 16 points in the third quarter alone to spark the Rock Bridge comeback. Primus was an offensive force from anywhere on the court. The 5-foot-9 junior knocked down 3-pointers while also leading the offense in transition.
“(Primus) is so fast and gets herself down the floor,” Nagel said. “We got people that are going to find her and we work a lot on our offensive transition and she got out of front of the pack and did a good job of finishing.”
Yet it was Kroenke that led the team in scoring with 22. Seemingly every time Rock Bridge needed a bucket to stay in the game, especially in the first half, Kroenke would answer. The 5-foot-10 sophomore had 11 of the Bruins’ first 19 points.
“I felt like I was really just trying to attack the bucket,” Kroenke said. “When you get easy layups, it makes the other parts of your offense flow, which helps those transition layups.”
The comeback couldn’t have been complete without the physicality from rebounders like Kyrah Brodie and Eryn Puett. Brodie, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, had a distinct height advantage over every single MCA player. She was able to use it to grab consecutive offensive rebounds on multiple possessions that allowed the Bruins to get off three to four shots in a row. Brodie finished with 10 points.
The victory improved the Bruins to 16-4 on the season. Rock Bridge has now won six of seven.
The Bruins will play next at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Jackson. Rock Bridge has just three games left before postseason basketball starts. Nagel believes the team is headed in the right direction.
“We are starting to get there,” Nagel said. “But I would like to think we haven’t peaked yet.”