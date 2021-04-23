An overcast, breezy day saw a competitive Columbia Quad boys golf tournament as Rock Bridge and Hickman took center stage at the Columbia Country Club.
Rock Bridge finished first overall with a team score of 313, besting its Providence Road rival Hickman by two strokes. Tolton finished third with a score of 329, and Battle finished well behind its crosstown rivals at 426.
Tolton's Christian Rischer and Hickman's David Polchek were tied at the top of the individual leaderboard with scores of 72. Rock Bridge’s Jack Bower finished second with a 75.
Despite Bower finishing behind Rischer and Polchek, Rock Bridge had the most consistent lineup, with the Bruins' highest score being an 82.
Battle junior Carter Gienger showed great progression, improving his score by 17 strokes from his last outing at the Columbia Country Club .
“The team as a whole has been a work in progress, but they’ve been showing consistent improvement,” Battle coach Thaddeus Hamilton said.
The tournament also provided another opportunity for Columbia’s schools to come together and compete against one another. In Chase Knorr’s case, it provided an opportunity to face his former school and play against his former teammates. Knorr transferred from Rock Bridge to Tolton after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It was fun to face off against them," Knorr said. "It’s the second or third tourney where we’ve competed against each other and it’s always fun.”
Knorr admittedly struggled with putting Friday afternoon, losing strokes on what he saw were putts he should have sunk. However, thanks to performing well with his iron, Knorr was able to finish fourth overall in the tournament with a score of 77.