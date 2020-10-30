In a duel of defenses, senior Maddie Snider pushed Rock Bridge over the edge to win its first softball state championship.
Rock Bridge (29-0), ranked first in Class 5, had its hands full against the second-ranked team, Lee’s Summit North (28-4), at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
The game started with a leadoff single from the Broncos, but that was the only hit recorded from either side until the top of the sixth inning. It came down to a pitching duel.
For the Broncos, junior Cierra Harrison showed why she was a first team all-state selection. Harrison struck out 14 batters, including the first 10 batters she saw. She gave up only one hit and one earned run. However, it was one run too many as Rock Bridge went on to win the game 1-0.
“She had a heck of a game,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis said.
For Rock Bridge, it was senior Ella Schouten who dominated the circle, pitching 11 strikeouts while conceding only two hits and no earned runs.
“We knew we were the better team coming in, so we just wanted to focus on that,” Schouten said.
As the game lingered into the later innings with still no offense from either side, the margin for error got smaller. Both teams knew that one run was likely going to be the deciding factor.
“I told my team to just get one run and I’ll take care of the rest,” Schouten said.
Fellow senior Maddie Snider heard Schouten’s message loud and clear. With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Snider knew her team needed her.
“I had to get the momentum going,” Snider said.
After fouling off two pitches, Snider belted a line drive to center field for the Bruins first and only hit of the game. The muddy field conditions caused the Broncos defender to slip, giving Snider a triple.
“Since I knew how muddy the field was, because I was out there, I knew I was going three as soon as I hit it,” Snider said.
With the state title sitting at third base, it was up to the lone freshman starter Cydney Fullerton to bring the championship home. Fullerton hit a ball into center field, allowing Snider to tag up and score the winning run.
After Snider held up her end of the deal, it was up to Schouten to fulfill her promise and win the game. Schouten didn’t allow a single Bronco to reach base the rest of the game, closing the game and closing the season with a state championship and an undefeated record.
“An unforgettable feeling for these players, for our school,” Alvis said. “I’m just so proud of these kids, especially these six seniors.”
Not only did the Bruins beat every team in front of them this season, they also beat the uncertainty surrounding the season. The possibility of the season ending early due to COVID-19 didn’t deter them in the least. Alvis credits her seniors for taking the responsibility seriously and leading the team through the uncertain season.
This is the first softball state championship not only for Rock Bridge, but for any Columbia school. Tolton Catholic gets a chance to win the Class 2 state championship against Penney at 3 p.m. Saturday.