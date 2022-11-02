Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country know this time of year all too well.
One year following a second-place boys and fourth-place girls team finish in the MSHSAA Class 5 Championships, both Bruins teams find themselves in the exact position as before — a shot at a state title Friday at Gans Creek.
“We’re at a place where our goal is to be on the podium,” Rock Bridge boys and girls coach Neal Blackburn said. “I do think both of our teams are in contention to win.”
The Bruins are about to conclude another dominant season. Both teams won the Class 5 District 3 championship this past weekend and captured the Central Missouri Athletics Conference Championship on October 15.
Led by each team’s star duo of Andrew Hauser/Ian Kemey (boys) and Carolyn Ford/Mae Walker (girls), Rock Bridge is confident in its chances of winning state in its hometown.
“Going into state, I have the same mindset I had last year,” Hauser said. "Just gonna try to go out there and get the win.”
For Hauser, he finds himself in familiar territory individually. He placed first overall and set the course record in the 2021 state race with a 14:52.7 time as a sophomore and sees no reason why he can’t repeat.
“I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” Hauser said. “So that will be pretty scary for a lot of people.”
“He has that mentality that it takes to be great,” Blackburn said of Hauser. “You have to have somebody like that in your program that also draws those other kids towards them.”
Blackburn praised the standards set by Ford and Walker on the girls side. Ford finished 11th in the girls Class 5 race at the 2021 MSHSAA Championships and placed first at districts this past weekend. Walker finished narrowly behind her in second.
Blackburn noted their leadership gives the group a strong chance to be on the podium.
“(Ford and Walker) show the girls what excellence looks like on a daily basis,” Blackburn said. "Their performances speak for themselves.”
If we go out there and execute our game plan, we have a chance to win.”
Blackburn also stated his team is taking an underdog approach this time around at state, noting that the Bruins’ tougher races earlier in the season have prepared them for their competition this weekend.
“We ran on a lot of harder courses in October that involved a lot of hills which caused some slower times,” Blackburn explained. “I think we fly under the radar because a lot of our opponents (on Friday) have run some really flat grass courses, so their times look prettier… I like that we don’t have a target on our backs this time, because we get to put one on theirs.”
The Rock Bridge boys team races for the state championship at 9 a.m. Friday at Gans Greek, followed by the girls' race at 9:45 a.m.
Columbia schools to compete at state
Hickman, Tolton and Battle cross country all compete in state at Gans Creek this weekend.
Tolton boys (Class 3 District 3) and girls (Class 4 District 3) won their respective district championships Saturday. Elyse Wilmes, third overall, led the girls and Quentin Hermann, fourth overall, highlighted the boys.
Hickman boys finished second behind Rock Bridge in the Class 5 District 3 championships. Senior Marshall Reed finished ninth in the race and has a chance to earn all-state honors Friday. Battle finished 14th in the same district.
Hickman girls finished 10th at the Class 5 District 3 championship. Sophomore Ellie Eastman has a shot at all-state honors this weekend, finishing 11th at districts. Battle placed 14th in the same district.
Burns hoping to repeat
Southern Boone boys cross country’s Connor Burns will also compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 race Saturday at Gans Creek. The Oregon commit is no stranger to the big stage, winning this past season's state championship.
He finished first overall at the Class 3 District 3 championship Saturday (16:19.20), but will be the only Southern Boone boy racing after his team placed fifth at districts. He also won the Gans Creek Classic in 14:57.5 back on Sept. 24.