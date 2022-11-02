Runners begin 3,200-meter race (copy)

From left, Rock Bridge's Andrew Hauser, former Bruin Weston Jokerst, former Timberland athlete Tyler Freiner and Rock Bridge athlete Ian Kemey compete in the boys 3,200-meter race in the MSHSAA Class 5 Track & Field Championships in May at Jefferson City High School. Hauser and Kemey finished third and fifth, respectively, in the race, and both of them will be running Friday for the Bruins in the MSHSAA Class 5 Cross Country Championships. The championships take place Friday and Saturday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. 

 JIA WU/MISSOURIAN

Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country know this time of year all too well.

One year following a second-place boys and fourth-place girls team finish in the MSHSAA Class 5 Championships, both Bruins teams find themselves in the exact position as before — a shot at a state title Friday at Gans Creek.

