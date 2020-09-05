There were two Columbia teams competing in the Tim Nixon Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning — Rock Bridge and Hickman. The Bruins swept the boys and girls races, taking home first place in both while the Kewpies had a less steady day, finishing fifth in the boys race and seventh in the girls.
“It’s always good to get the hardware, the notoriety of winning,” Rock Bridge coach Neal Blackburn said. “There’s definitely some things that we need to clean up, improve on, but for their first 5K of the season, it was just nice to see them out there racing together.”
The Bruins also had the top individual performers in each group. Senior Matthew Hauser and defending state champion sophomore Carolyn Ford each won their respective 5000 meter races with times of 16 minutes, 12.8 seconds, and 19:11.3, respectively.
“Consistency in that performance is remarkable for those kids,” Blackburn said.
The duo was two of nine Rock Bridge runners with top 15 finishes. No other school had more than four.
“I think more than anything is it just allows the guys to train together and when they get a chance to train together, they’re clicking,” Blackburn said of his team’s consistent performance. “It’s just bringing out the best in each of them.”
Hickman had one top 10 finisher: senior Cale Littrell was ninth among boys. Coach Rachel Korte felt the race went well despite the teams' middle of the pack results.
“I think they competed really well today,” she said. “We got a lot more spread out than we did last week, but we had a lot more competition this week on the course.”