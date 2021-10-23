Capital City had its most success in the final set, but going down 0-2 proved too difficult for it to overcome (25-17, 25-5, 25-19).
Rock Bridge has now won 30 of its past 31 games.
The Bruins wins usually come in the form of a sweep. Only four of their wins have had an opponent win a set.
That win means that the Bruins will face Helias on Monday in the next round of districts.
Stover beats Tolton volleyball in district tournament game
Tolton’s season ended following its district tournament loss against a dominant Stover team 3-0.
Stover had an impressive regular season, tallying 28 wins, more than double its closest district opponent, Russellville with its 12 wins.
The Trailblazers started out strong in the first set and kept the third set close, but ultimately they came up short (17-25, 11-25, 21-25).
“We got our swings in, even in the third set when we were behind,” said Tolton coach Chris Viers. “Emma Spillman was hitting balls, we just played hard. I’m proud of them for sticking in it.”
This marks the end of the Trailblazers’ season. The Bulldogs move on to compete in the state tournament.
Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle swimmers compete in the Springfield Invitational
Rock Bridge and Hickman swimming finished with some top placements in the Springfield Invitational. The Bruins placed second and the Kewpies came in fourth.
Hickman's Micah Ragsdell finished first in the 200 yard IM (2:04.46) and also finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.81). Sam Ragsdell also had a couple of solid performances, placing second in the 50 freestyle (21.55) and third in the 100 freestyle (47.80).
The Bruins had multiple first places finishes in the meet, with Braden McCormick in the 500 freestyle (5:04.45) and Nick Clervi in the 100 backstroke (54.21). Rock Bridge finished first in the 200 Free Relay with a time of 1:32.52 (Zach Coughenour, Hayden Barnes, Asher Kempf and Trey Clervi). The Bruins also placed second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.43 (Nick Clervi, Hayden Barnes, Trey Clervi, Zach Coughenour).
COMO Swim and Dive's next meet will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.