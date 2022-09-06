Rock Bridge boys soccer scored a commanding 5-0 road win Tuesday against last season’s Class 1 champion, Lutheran St. Charles.
Senior Drew Schlimme scored a pair of goals in the Bruins’ victory.
Senior Jeffrey Ngassi, junior Juan Pico-Vasquez and sophomore Henry Jenk each scored once. No shots beat the Rock Bridge goalkeepers in the second-consecutive clean sheet for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge (5-0) hosts conference foe Helias at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hickman softball falls to Southern Boone
After making a seven-run comeback against Tolton, Southern Boone took down another Columbia team in Hickman, 8-2.
The Eagles offense struck early and often, starting with three runs in the first inning, two of those via an Addison Lange double.
Southern Boone kept attacking Hickman pitcher Adlen Baker in the second inning, scoring another three runs after loading the bases with nobody out.
The Kewpies answered with two runs in the top of the third. After a wild pitch scored the first run, senior Lucy Hurtado brought in the second on an RBI single.
That would be all of the offense for Hickman. The Kewpies got one hit the rest of the way, finishing with a total of three.
Southern Boone scored a run in both the third and fifth innings to make it 8-2.
The Kewpies fell to 2-4 on the season. They’ll head home to face Staley on Saturday.
Trailblazers softball canceled
Tolton’s road matchup with Rosati-Kain was canceled due to wet field conditions Tuesday.
The Trailblazers have not announced a makeup date for the contest and are set to face St. Dominic on the road at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton soccer tops Sacred Heart
Tolton (2-2) earned a 4-2 home win over Sacred Heart.
Junior Steven Becvar scored his third and fourth goals of the season, and sophomore Mac Clapper combined with junior Jacob Tipton for the Trailblazers’ other two goals.
Tolton returns to the pitch at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Helias.
Hickman soccer picks up third win at Jefferson City
Hickman (3-2) rolled past Jefferson City thanks to goals from senior Cash Schopflin and junior Caleb Keenoy in a 2-0 win. The victory was Hickman’s third straight after starting the season with two losses.
The Kewpies next play in the Hannibal Soccer Tournament on Friday in Hannibal.
Rock Bridge remains undefeated
Rock Bridge volleyball handled Camdenton in three straight sets, extending its record to 3-0 on the season.
The Bruins will take the court again Saturday at home against Liberty North.
Spartans fall to Lebanon
Battle volleyball fell to Lebanon in a hard-fought match, losing to Lebanon 3-1. The Spartans are now 1-1 on the season.
Battle hits the road to face Hallsville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bruins golfer earns third
Rock Bridge girls golf competed in the Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational in Lee’s Summit, with Missouri State commit Tierney Baumstark finishing in third place.
The Bruins are back in action at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Helias Invitational.
Tolton victorious in quad
Trailblazers girls golf took down Hallsville, Salisbury and host Harrisburg on Wednesday at LA Nickell Golf Course in Columbia. Tolton signed a 160 to beat Hallsville’s 210, Salisbury’s 215 and Harrisburg’s 242.
Tolton will also play in the Helias Invitational at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Bruins win comfortably
Rock Bridge girls tennis dominated at home, sweeping Helias 9-0 .
The Bruins swept doubles despite not having its top four players .
Rock Bridge improved to 5-1 on the season with the win, the Bruins’ fourth consecutive.
Rock Bridge looks to continue its form as it faces off against Capital City on Wednesday.
Hickman girls tennis stays perfect
Hickman girls tennis came away with a 7-2 victory over Fulton on Tuesday to remain perfect on the season.
The Kewpies face off against Marshall on Wednesday with a chance to improve their record to 6-0.
Tolton girls tennis defeats Kirksville at home
Tolton girls tennis took down Kirksville 7-2 at Cosmo Park.
Tolton currently sits 3-2.
Tolton will play Notre Dame of St. Louis in its next matchup Wednesday.