Rock Bridge won its 14th consecutive boys basketball game Monday with a 72-56 victory over Holt in the quarterfinals of the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational.
The game between the No. 3 seeded Bruins and the No. 6 seeded Indians was the fourth and final matchup of the day in the tournament hosted by Troy-Buchanan High School. Holt started off well and only trailed by four points midway through the second quarter.
But then the defending state champion Bruins kicked into gear, ending the half on a 12-2 run and opening up a 23-point lead by the end of the third quarter. The Indians were better in the final period, but the Bruins were able to wrap up their victory comfortably.
Rock Bridge hasn't lost since it was bested by Marian Catholic 310 days ago on Jan. 26. It hasn't lost to another Missouri school since falling by a single point to CBC on Jan. 5, and is 19-0 against Missouri competition since then.
None of the previous three games Monday featured any upsets. Francis Howell defeated Hazelwood West 77-46, Troy-Buchanan defeated Hickman 87-60 and McCluer North defeated Hannibal 49-35.
Rock Bridge will face No. 2 seed McCluer North in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.