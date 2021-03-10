Anyone who follows basketball knows the phrase “defense wins championships.”
And after a defensive clinic, the Rock Bridge girls basketball team cemented itself as a state championship contender with a 46-24 victory over the Holt Indians on Wednesday.
In earning a spot in the state quarterfinals, Bruins coach Jill Nagel’s game plan of creating offense through defense was again on full display.
“Well, it’s one game at the time,” Nagel said. “This was a great win. Holt’s a really good team, and we held their leading scorer to two free throws. I’m just really proud of our team and how they bought into the game plan.”
The Bruins jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as Holt didn’t lead once throughout the game. Despite only scoring two points, KK Brodie was especially impactful.
“The things KK does for our team doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” Nagel said. “She looked like she had eight arms out there. With the other team focusing on KK, it leaves our other shooters open.”
On offense, Brodie made solid passes from the post out to the perimeter and crashed the boards, giving her team second chances to score. However, her impact was fully felt on defense. She was a sentinel in the paint, altering shots and tallying three blocks.
Almost every one of those blocks ended a Holt run Brodie’s three blocks and silenced a hostile Holt home crowd, which allowed the Bruins to maintain their intensity.
“I feel like defensively is where I contribute the most to the team,” Brodie said. “I think our team is really good at communication and when we can communicate, it’s easier for us to cover up mistakes.”
Averi Kroenke led Rock Bridge in scoring, showing off a tight handle and a dangerous mid-range game. Holt was on a hot streak heading into halftime, but Kroenke finished a tough floater to end Holt’s 8-0 run.
Kroenke capitalized on transition opportunities, constantly running to finish ahead of the Holt defense.
The Bruins will move on to face Incarnate Word Academy.