The Bruins are no stranger to success.
The Rock Bridge girls basketball team has made the district finals the past three years. Friday night, the Bruins added another title to their trophy case.
Rock Bridge blew out Hickman 61-27 to win its third straight district championship.
From the beginning of the game, Rock Bridge played with stout and suffocating defense. Coach Jill Nagel said that the team's game plan was to play within its identity.
"I thought our kids did a great job of following the game plan," Nagel said. "We stayed grounded, we didn't overextend ourselves defensively in the half-court set. I felt that we were in control from the tip and I felt that we needed to control the ball.
"We want our offense to come from our defense. We've done decently this year defensively. We haven't created as much offense as we'd like. I thought we were able to get back to that tonight. I'm just proud of the kids for playing within ourselves and taking advantage of what they gave us."
Nagel's game plan to generate turnovers with tough defense never gave the Kewpies a chance to come back from the Bruins' 20-point halftime lead.
Junior guard Averi Kroenke, a Missouri commit who led the team with 19 points, was constantly in passing lanes, making even simple inbound plays difficult for Hickman.
Junior forward Kyrah Brodie missed most of the first half due to foul trouble, but maximized her time on the court by crashing the glass and hunting down rebounds. Brodie was also the most impactful defender in the Bruins' interior defense.
Senior guards Mary Primus and Kate Linnemeyer were relentless in trapping opposing ball handlers. Primus finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points.
"We thrive off presses. That's our go-to. We play a lot better with energy," Primus said.
The Bruins will play Holt in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday. Despite the pressure ramping up, Nagel is confident in her team's abilities moving forward.
"You are who you are at this point," Nagel said. "We've played 24 games, we're not going to magically change something dramatic at this point. We've just got to continue to be a better version of ourselves every day in practice and in every game we play."