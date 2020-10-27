Rock Bridge volleyball (23-2-1) had a dominant regular season, blowing its Central Missouri Activities Conference opponents out of the water, so the Bruins had a good feeling coming into the opening round of the Class 5 District 8 tournament against Battle (4-11-2) on Tuesday evening.
“Knowing we’ve got that first seed going in, with that confidence and a good record is really helpful,” coach Nicole Murphy said.
The Bruins looked exactly like a No. 1 seed as they looked to conquer the Spartans on their home floor. Though Battle put up a good fight early in the first set, it didn’t take long for Rock Bridge to pull away for a 25-16 set win. It only got uglier from there.
Murphy couldn’t help but smile as her Bruins broke their brooms out for a dominant 3-0 sweep. Murphy and her group had plenty to be happy about throughout the match, never quite feeling the game wasn’t in their control.
The second set was a display of sheer dominance from the Bruins. They left no room for their competition and went on to win the set 25-10.
The third set was pure torture for Battle. Rock Bridge came out blazing, putting up 15 unanswered points before the Spartans scored. The Bruins bench was all smiles as Rock Bridge cruised to a 25-3 set win to complete the sweep.
The Bruins took their second loss of the season Friday in their final regular season match against St. Teresa’s. Murphy felt like the funk from that loss leaked into the first set of Tuesday’s victory, but her group snapped out of it after the first timeout.
“This could be your last game of the season if you do not step up right now,” Murphy told her team during the timeout.
The Bruins know the feeling of having their backs against the wall all too well. In the same game last year against Hickman, Rock Bridge’s season ultimately ended after losing a lead and dropping the match in two sets.
Rock Bridge took advantage of the opportunity this time, and the group looks forward to competing for the district championship later this week.
“It’s exciting to make it further than we did last year,” sophomore Ella Swindle said. “(Troy) is a new team. We haven’t played them yet, so we’re working hard in practice tomorrow and preparing for a new game.”
Rock Bridge will take on Troy Buchanan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Battle for the district championship.