The game of softball is a whole lot easier when you have a pitcher that barely makes the defense work.
Rock Bridge (2-0) has that pitcher: senior Ella Schouten.
Schouten threw her first no-hitter of the season at home against Battle (4-6) in the Bruins’ 10-0 victory Tuesday night.
“She’s confident when she goes out there and she has the demeanor of being confident, and that puts some hitters down,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis said.
Alvis was right; Schouten did put hitters down. She was able to collect 14 strikeouts against the visiting Spartans while only allowing three balls in play, which were all handled by the Bruins’ defense. She was just one hit-by-pitch away from throwing a perfect game.
“Schouten is a great pitcher,” Battle coach Joe Henderson said. “When you don’t hit and you don’t score, you don’t win.”
Schouten wasn’t the only player who got into a rhythm for the Bruins. After a scoreless first two innings, the Rock Bridge hitters exploded for six runs in the third. Freshman Cydney Fullerton and junior Abby Hay both hit home runs to right, while a Maren Jones double supplied the other two RBI in the inning. After that, there was no looking back.
On the Bruins’ senior night, it was only right that senior Jillian Larkin ended the game by batting in the final run in the sixth inning, making it 10-0 and ending the game.
“The team had a lot of energy, and a lot of excitement today,” Alvis said.
The Bruins will look to build on their dominant performance in their next game at 5:30 p.m. Monday, when they host Capital City. Meanwhile, the Spartans will try to break their two-game losing streak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they host Fatima.