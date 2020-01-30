It’s Sanaa’ St. Andre’s world and the rest of Columbia is just living in it.
St. Andre scored 16 points for Rock Bridge in its 70-27 blowout win over local rival Hickman.
The Bruins took the early lead after a Mary Primus 2-pointer that was assisted by St. Andre. Rock Bridge would go on to hold the lead for the rest of the game.
Hickman managed to keep things close in the first quarter as the Kewpies went into the second period trailing by just six at 16-10. From then on, things took a turn for the worse for Hickman. Rock Bridge closely guarded almost all of Hickman’s attempts. The Bruins finished the first half down 30-15.
Rock Bridge came out even stronger on the other side of the break with 40 points in the second half behind St. Andre.
“I thought (St. Andre) did a great job of controlling the game, especially in the second half, getting the ball out in transition,” Rock Bridge head coach Jill Nagel said. “She sees the floor so well. I don’t know if I can think of a time where she hasn’t found the open player. It’s a luxury to have a player like that that the rest of the team knows that if they just get down on the floor and run, she’s gonna find them.”
The Bruins defense allowed Hickman to score only 12 points in the second half.
Despite Hickman’s lackadaisical play after the break, head coach Anna Rorvig had positive things to say about her team.
“I’m just really really proud of our kids. I thought they competed and battled,” Rorvig said. “I know the score looks awful, but I think anybody who was watching our team could tell particularly in the first half just how hard they were working and how bought in they were and executed the game plan that we had talked about.”
Win the win, the Bruins improved to 11-3 on the season, while the Kewpies fell to 6-12.
Next up
The Kewpies next face Staley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home.
The Bruins next play at 2:30 p.m Saturday at Francis Howell Central.