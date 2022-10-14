Rock Bridge girls tennis is hoping the success of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar is a sign of bigger things to come.
The Bruins' top doubles team finished third at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Doubles Tournament on Friday in Springfield.
Lin and Premkumar defeated Pembroke Hill's Marena Smith and Tatum Smith 5-7, 6-2, 12-10 in the third-place match. The victory came after the Bruins' duo lost to St. Joseph Academy's Abigail Gaines and Emerey Gross 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Gaines and Gross went on to win the state championship, defeating MICDS' Mikaela Mikulec and Rachel Li 6-2, 6-4 in the final.
Lin and Premkumar are now 12-1 on the season ahead of Rock Bridge's matchup against Liberty next Friday in the Class 3 Team Tournament semifinals. St. Joseph's Academy and St. Teresa's Academy face off in the other semifinal.
The Bruins (19-3) are coming off their 24th consecutive district championship and a win in the state quarterfinals.
Hickman's Sara Nenkov won the final match of her freshman season, defeating Francis Howell's Clair Stewart 6-4, 7-6(4) on Friday to finish seventh in the Class 3 Singles Tournament.
Nenkov finished her season 21-2 after entering the state tournament undefeated.
Nenkov started Friday with a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Cor Jesu's Elena Davis in the consolation semifinals.
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels defeated John Burroughs' Sahana Madala 6-4, 6-3 to win the singles title.
General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700
