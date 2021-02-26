The Bruins secured second place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 72-63 win over Helias on Friday night.
Rock Bridge (13-7, 4-1) finished the regular season with the same conference record as Hickman. But, the first tiebreaker goes to the team that had the better head-to-head record. The Kewpies beat the Bruins earlier this month, giving them first place.
Next up for Rock Bridge is the district semifinal game against Hickman at 6 p.m. Monday.
Tigers competes in final day of SEC swimming championships
The Missouri men's swim team earned a pair of podium finishes on the final day of the SEC Championships and the team finished sixth overall.
Junior Danny Kovac broke the school 200-butterfly record with a time of 1:41.24 record en route to a third-place finish.
The 400-meter freestyle relay team of Kovac, Ben Patton, Kyle Leach and Grant Reed also earned third.
Jack Dahlgren also grabbed eighth for the Tigers in the 200 backstroke, while Will Goodwin and Jack Dubois each placed seventh in the 200 breaststroke and 1650 freestyle, respectively.
Tigers’ finish in top spot after first day of MAC Championships
A stellar showing Friday saw Missouri wrestling finish Day 1 of the MAC Wrestling Championships at the top spot. The Tigers’ 161.5 points is 65.5 points clear of second-placed Central Michigan.
Eight Missouri wrestlers — Noah Surtin at 125 pounds, Matt Schmitt at 133, Brock Mauller at 149, Jarrett Jacques at 157, Keegan O'Toole at 165, Peyton Mocco at 174, Jeremiah Kent at 184 and Rocky Elam at 197 — have qualified for the finals, while Allan Hart at 141 and Zach Elam at 285 will compete in third place matches. Seven of the above 10 Tigers have already booked their place for the NCAA Championships, while the remaining three can secure their place Saturday.
Missouri wrestling will return to the mat for Day 2 of the championships at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Missouri track and field competes in Day 2 of indoor championships
Two top-10 finishes from Davis Helmerich and Ja’Mari Ward highlighted Missouri track and field’s performance Friday in Day 2 of the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Helmerich recorded his best time in the men’s mile in 4:08.81 seconds, to finish 10th in the prelims. Ward’s sixth-place finish in long jump came on the back of a season-best 7.93m in a field that had seven of the nation’s top 10 collegiate jumpers.
Action resumes at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with men’s shot put in the final day of competition.
Tigers reign supreme against Georgia at home
No. 23 Missouri gymnastics concluded its home schedule with a convincing 196.575-196.100 win over No. 15 Georgia on Friday. The Tigers recorded a 49.375 on beam, which tied for fourth-best in program history. Missouri scored 49 or higher on all four events.
Sienna Schreiber won the all-around crown with a 39.425. Schreiber also tied Holly Patrick for the bars title with a 9.875 finish.
The Tigers finish the regular season against No. 2 LSU at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.