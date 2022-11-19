Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back from Friday’s state semifinal defeat with a 2-0 win against St. Dominic in Fenton, claiming third place in the Class 4 state tournament Saturday.
It was never in doubt for the Bruins. Two early goals from Connor Little and Drew Schlimme were all they needed to seal the victory Saturday.
Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman was struck by his team’s determination after losing a nail-biter in the state semifinal.
“We lost a heartbreaker to Rockhurst yesterday and could have just felt sorry for ourselves,” Horstman said. “But the boys wanted to go out and make a statement that we are a top-class team.”
Junior goalkeeper Brendan Clark recorded a clean sheet, something his teammates will have grown used to over the year, as the Bruins shut out the Crusaders.
The third place finish is Rock Bridge’s fifth in the last 15 seasons.
The Bruins fought through a MSHSAA bylaw violation and a record change to end the season in the state’s top three teams. Horstman was proud of the squad’s response to adversity.
“This was arguably the best team in Rock Bridge history,” Horstman said. “It’s unfortunate that the record won’t reflect that, but I’m proud of this group.”
The Bruins end the season with a 13-14 record. The team was ranked as high as No. 1 in the state and No. 12 in the country.
Marshall wins state title in PKs
Marshall boys soccer outlasted Orchard Farm to win the Class 2 state championship in Fenton.
Hardly anything separated the two sides through both regulation and overtime, but the Owls emerged victorious after the penalty shootout, defeating the Eagles 2-1.
A Marshall goal with 15 minutes left in the match gave the Owls the lead, but Orchard Farm netted the equalizer with under two minutes to play.
As the clock ticked down in regulation, Orchard Farm seemed to find a miracle, scoring with eight seconds left. As the Eagles began to celebrate, though, the offside flag went up, sending the game to overtime.
After two scoreless overtime periods, a save from the Marshall keeper in the fourth round of penalty kicks ended the game and crowned the Owls Class 2 state champions.
Marshall ends the season with the state title and a 24-2-1 record.