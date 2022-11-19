Rock Bridge boys soccer bounced back from Friday’s state semifinal defeat with a 2-0 win against St. Dominic in Fenton, claiming third place in the Class 4 state tournament Saturday.

It was never in doubt for the Bruins. Two early goals from Connor Little and Drew Schlimme were all they needed to seal the victory Saturday.

  • Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89

