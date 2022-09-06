Rock Bridge extends win streak against Battle to seven in crosstown matchup

Rock Bridge softball continues to dominate Battle with a 6-1 win, making it seven straight wins against the Spartans, dating back to 2018.
Battle’s season was ended by Rock Bridge last year in the district quarterfinals, and senior Chelsea Gleba got to Bruins pitcher Anna Christ early, where she made it 1-0 on a single before an out was recorded.
The Bruins weren’t phased, answering quickly in the bottom half of the first with two straight RBI doubles from Abby Hay and Addie Morris to make it 2-1.
Errors plagued Battle through the game, finishing with five, including two in the third inning. Rock Bridge took advantage, scoring on an error by third baseman Finley Polacek to make it 3-1.
After Battle pitcher Ainsley Stubbs allowed two straight walks to start the fourth inning, the Bruins added a run on a fielder’s choice from Bella Stephens to make it 4-1.
Bruins starting pitcher Anna Christ held Battle at bay, going five innings allowing four hits, with only two hits after the first inning to earn the win.
The Spartans put pressure on Rock Bridge with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, but Christ forced a popup to get the Bruins out of the jam.
Rock Bridge added two more runs in the fifth. Jessie Sullivan, who was pinch-running for Morris, scored on a passed ball to make it 5-1. Four pitches later, pinch-hitter Madigan Gladbach came through with an RBI single to make it 6-1.
The Bruins sixth straight win moves their record to 10-1. Battle is now 3-8 after its third straight loss.