Rock Bridge extends win streak against Battle to seven in crosstown matchup

Battle senior Ainsley Stubbs pitches the ball Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Battle softball’s next game is at Rolla Wednesday.

Rock Bridge softball continues to dominate Battle with a 6-1 win, making it seven straight wins against the Spartans, dating back to 2018.

Battle’s season was ended by Rock Bridge last year in the district quarterfinals, and senior Chelsea Gleba got to Bruins pitcher Anna Christ early, where she made it 1-0 on a single before an out was recorded.

Ron Cox keeps score Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won the game with a final score of 6-1.
Rock Bridge freshman Kennedy Watson pitches the ball Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge has only lost one game this season so far.
Rock Bridge sophomore Bella Stephens swings the bat Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won with a final score of 6-1.
Lachlen Alvis plays on the sidelines with Berlin Gladbach on Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Alvis is the son of Rock Bridge head coach Lisa Alvis.
Battle sophomore Finley Polacek runs to second base after junior Kinleigh Kite hits the ball Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Battle’s next game will be on Wednesday against Rolla.
Grant Kelley hugs his niece Kyler Shockley on Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Shockley is a Rock Bridge freshman and played in the following JV game.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

  • Photo editor, fall 2022 Studying photo and documentary journalism Reach me at mammft@missouri.edu.

