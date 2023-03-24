After regulation ended tied at one, Rock Bridge girls soccer came up on the losing end of an extra-time match against Blue Springs South.
Rock Bridge faces Lindbergh at 10 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After regulation ended tied at one, Rock Bridge girls soccer came up on the losing end of an extra-time match against Blue Springs South.
Rock Bridge faces Lindbergh at 10 a.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Hickman girls soccer lost its first match of the year 5-1 against Lindbergh on Friday night in Columbia.
The Kewpies look to bounce back against Blue Springs South at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Hickman baseball had its Friday game called due to rain in the second inning. The Kewpies led 2-0 at the time the decision was made. There has been no announcement on a make-up date.
Hickman next faces Capital City at 5 p.m. on April 3 at Capital City.
A number of Columbia schools had athletic events postponed or canceled due to weather Friday.
Battle boys and girls track and field did not run in the Bob Thorpe Invitational in Peculiar. Tolton boys and girls track and field was also affected after the Blair Oaks invite in Wardsville was canceled Friday.
Tolton baseball had its matchup with Springfield Catholic canceled.
Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.