All the eyes in the Rock Bridge gym looked toward the Hermann Bearcats on Tuesday night as the Bruins sent the ball over the net late in the second set. Down 24-21 and having already lost the opening set, Rock Bridge needed to score to stay alive.
Before Hermann could do much of anything, however, a referee’s whistle blew. Rock Bridge freshman Ella Swindle was called for a net foul, ending the match and dropping the Bruins to 2-3 on the season.
A game-ending foul likely wasn’t how anyone envisioned the night would end, but the Bruins’ performance in the second set at least represented a positive trend. After losing the opening frame 25-13, Rock Bridge bounced back to play much closer with the Bearcats (5-4) as the evening wore on.
“In the first game, we made a lot of errors and we dug ourselves a hole,” Rock Bridge coach Nicole Murphy said. “With stepping into that second game, we definitely limited our errors and the play was much closer.”
The Bruins trailed for nearly the entire opening set, which Hermann finished on a 10-2 run to win 25-13. After Rock Bridge led by as much as four in the second, the Bearcats went on another late tear to earn the victory, including winning each of the match’s final four points.
Underclassmen were key to the Bruins’ play against Hermann. Swindle, a Division I prospect who was scouted by the University of Southern California on Tuesday, finished with 19 assists, five kills and five solo blocks. Sophomore Ketti Horton was a force near the net for Rock Bridge, using her height to compile four kills and five solo blocks.
Another Rock Bridge freshman who made an impact was Lily Dudley, a junior varsity call-up whom Murphy let loose in the second set.
“I just like the energy she brings to the court,” Murphy said. “She is a hard worker, and I think that she has all the potential to eventually earn a varsity spot.”
This was the Bruins’ fifth consecutive loss to Hermann, a team they last bested in 2014. Murphy, who is new to the school this year after previously coaching at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, said she wants to help instill a winning mentality in a program that has struggled over the years.
“They have to relax and know that they have all the skills to, if it’s 24-21, to side out,” Murphy said. “We’re working towards getting to that second mindset. And I think once we figure it out, we’re going to be unstoppable.”