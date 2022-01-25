On Tuesday, Rock Bridge boys basketball played in its opening-round contest in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament against Parkway North, losing in a narrow 58-55 game.
This is the Bruins’ third consecutive defeat by five or fewer points, dating back to last weekend.
Rock Bridge (9-7) will play the remainder of the tournament in the consolation bracket, with its next game coming at 5 p.m. Friday against Normandy (St. Louis) in O’Fallon.
Bruins down six wrestlers vs. Southern Boone, Centralia
Rock Bridge boys and girls wrestling went without six team members to Southern Boone to take on the host and Centralia.
On the girls side, senior Anna Stephens won against Hope Schweitzer of Southern Boone in the 130-pound weight division then beat Abigail Barte of Centralia in the 135-pound weight division.
Sophomore Socorro Rodriguez took a victory against Southern Boone’s Gretchen Marriott in the 141-pound weight division.
The Bruins next compete in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championship at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hickman.