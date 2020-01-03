Defense, the old adage goes, wins championships. And when championships aren't on the line, it can give your offense time to wake up.
As was the case in Rock Bridge's 46-29 win over Monroe City on Friday.
"It wasn't easy for us," Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said. "And we had to work for it. And I like our resolve. I thought we showed a lot of toughness getting through it."
Offense was a struggle for the Bruins throughout most of the game and senior guard Charles Wilson seemed the only source of consistency for the Bruins early on. He ended the game leading all scorers with 16 points but said he knew early on the Bruins' night would depend on defense.
"When I realized that we weren't really going on offense, I figured that we'd just have to get it going on defense," Wilson said.
That is a sentiment echoed by Scanlon.
"If we hadn't have played defense, we probably wouldn't have won the thing," Scanlon said. "I thought we played physical. I thought we played hard."
Defense carried the Bruins to the fourth quarter with a narrow 21-17 lead. It was in that final period the Bruins' offense started to come alive. Held to 21 points through the first three periods, the fourth quarter was an offensive explosion for the Bruins. They scored 25 points in the final eight minutes.
Some of that offensive success came from Wilson's consistent hand. Some came from point guard Xavier Sykes, who after sitting early due to foul trouble, who seemed to be the alarm clock that woke up the Bruins' offense. He was held scoreless in the first three quarters but scored seven points in the fourth, adding some energy to the Bruins as they began to pull away.
Despite the surge of offense, Rock Bridge did not abandon the defense that had given them their lead. Quite the opposite, they held Monroe City to 12 fourth-quarter points.
In one memorable fourth-quarter play, forward Jacob Ungles sent a Monroe City shot flying into Sykes' hands. Sykes, weaving in and out of defenders, took the ball full court and dumped it, at the last minute with a stylish behind-the-back bounce pass, to Wilson. Drawing a defender, Wilson slipped the ball to guard Evan Bentinganan who put the ball in for an easy bucket. Defense became offense and Monroe City called a time out to regroup.
"It was a hard-fought, tough game that we probably needed to get us ready for the next one," Scanlon said.
With Battle set to take on the Bruins on Tuesday, Scanlon said the Bruins are going to spend the weekend prepping.
"(Battle is) a good team," Scanlon said. "It'll be a good test for us."