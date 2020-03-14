For Rock Bridge girls basketball, revenge is a dish best served cold.
It was a cold-blooded 3-pointer from Eryn Puett that tied the state quarterfinal game against Republic at 44 to send it to overtime.
It was two cold-blooded 3-pointers from Averi Kroenke that gave the Bruins the lead in overtime that they ultimately would not relinquish the rest of the game.
It was cold-blooded free-throw shooting from Mary Primus and Sanaa’ St. Andre as they went a combined 8-for-8 at the free-throw line to ice the game.
And it was a cold-blooded performance from a team that had to fight and claw its way back in order to force an overtime that ultimately led them to victory. Behind that victory, Rock Bridge advanced to its first Final Four appearance since 2017 with a 59-55 overtime win over Republic. The Bruins had previously lost to the Tigers 43-40 in the 2019 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 quarterfinals.
Rock Bridge head coach Jill Nagel was proud of the way her team continued to fight, even after being down late in the game.
“There was ample opportunity for us to say ‘it’s just not our night’ and cash it in, but they didn’t,” Nagel said. “They stuck together, weathered the storm, and made it happen.”
Just like last year’s game against Republic, in almost mirror circumstances, Rock Bridge followed up a high-flying, strong first quarter that saw them take a 10-5 lead with a somewhat disappointing second quarter.
Foul trouble and some defensive miscues allowed Republic to keep the game competitive, outscoring Rock Bridge 16-9 in the second quarter. Republic’s Kaitlyn Ragsdale hit a 3-pointer with seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 21-19 halftime lead.
“It just kind of got away from what we were looking to do,” Nagel said. “We weren’t sharp offensively ... We just weren’t executing offensively and being sharp.”
The third quarter saw back-and-forth action with a run being answered with another run. Puett did most of the heavy lifting for Rock Bridge, as she scored five straight points to narrow the deficit to one.
But she saved her biggest shot for the fourth quarter.
Down three with less than a minute and a half to go, Rock Bridge needed a big shot to tie the game or risk being eliminated again in the quarterfinals. What was a broken play, according to Nagel, turned into a kick-out to Puett after a pass from Primus. Puett sank the 3-pointer to tie the game and keep Rock Bridge’s season alive.
Puett finished the game tied as Rock Bridge’s leading scorer with 16 points. Kroenke also had 16 before fouling out in overtime. Primus ended up with 15 points, including the free throws at the end to seal the game.
Nagel emphasized on just winning the overtime period in her talk with the team before they came out. Everything else after that was a blur for her.
Rock Bridge moves on to the Final Four next week to play Hazelwood Central in their first appearance since 2017.
“It’s so hard to get to the Final Four. I don’t care how good of a team you have because it’s just one game,” Nagel said. “It’s not a best-of-five, best-of-seven series that you’re playing.”
There are concerns that MSHSAA might cancel the games next week due to coronavirus concerns in the Springfield area, but for now, Rock Bridge is concentrating on preparing for Hazelwood Central. Everything else is out of their control.
The semifinal game, for now, will go on as scheduled. Tip off is at 6:05 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield.