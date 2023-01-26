Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Hickman at the buzzer

Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday night’s home game against crosstown rival Rock Bridge at 14-2 on the season.
But with only a couple seconds left in a tie game, Bruins center Jayda Porter rose up and sunk a buzzer-beater in the paint to give Rock Bridge a 54-52 win over the Kewpies. Porter took control down low with 18 points in the game.
The Kewpies (14-3) started off on the right foot, scoring a quick six points within the first two minutes of the game. Rock Bridge (13-5) quickly started to edge their way back, scoring mainly mid-range field goals, but the Bruins took the lead and held onto it until the second half.
Both teams struck to a zone defense throughout the game, and neither seemed to be dominating in the post. That was until Porter scored six points in the paint with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
The Bruins led 28-21 at the half. After draining two 3-pointers in the first half, Hickman senior Addie Shultz knocked down her third 3 in the second half. Kewpies sophmore Sy’Rae Stemmonsdrained a jumper to tie the game.
But the Bruins bounced back to take a 41-37 lead at the end of the third quarter. Sophmore Mari Miller scored nine points in the third and finished with a game-high 19.
Hickman junior Ashtyn Klusmeyer drained a 3-pointer with just over a minute to go in the game to tie it at 50.
The Kewpies fell short despite the efforts from Klusmeyer, Jayla Griffith, and Shultz, who scored 15, 12 and 11, respectively.
Rock Bridge next takes the court against Webster Groves at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Webster Winter Challenge in Webster Groves. Hickman begins play in the Southern Boone Classic on Monday in Ashland.