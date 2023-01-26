 Skip to main content
Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Hickman at the buzzer

Rock Bridge guard Malia Chievous, left, looks to pass against the Hickman defense on Thursday at Hickman High School in Columbia.

Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday night’s home game against crosstown rival Rock Bridge at 14-2 on the season.

But with only a couple seconds left in a tie game, Bruins center Jayda Porter rose up and sunk a buzzer-beater in the paint to give Rock Bridge a 54-52 win over the Kewpies. Porter took control down low with 18 points in the game.

Hickman’s Ashtyn Klusmeyer, right, shoots over Rock Bridge’s Cora Smith on Thursday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Klusmeyer scored a team-high 15 points in the Kewpies’ 54-52 loss to the Bruins.
