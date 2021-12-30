Rock Bridge girls basketball beat Sacred Heart (Louisville, Kentucky) 40-36 in the American Championship of the Naples Holiday Shootout in Naples, Florida.
Missouri signee Averi Kroenke recorded her 1,000th career point in the win.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
