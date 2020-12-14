Rock Bridge girls basketball routed the St. Louis Blue Knights 66-16 in the opening round of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Monday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Bruins advanced to the semifinals, where they will face North County at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hickman girls basketball beats Tolton
Hickman girls basketball improved to 2-1 on the season with a 35-25 win Monday against crosstown rival Tolton. The Trailblazers dropped to 0-6 with the loss.
The game was tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter and 10-10 at the half before the Kewpies pulled away in the second half.
Hickman will next host Chillicothe at 3 p.m. Saturday, while Tolton will host Southern Boone at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Hickman boys basketball beats Capital City
The Kewpies boys basketball team is 2-3 on the season after a 66-57 win Monday over Capital City.
Hickman’s next game is Wednesday at Raytown South.