Rock Bridge girls basketball edges out CMAC rival Jefferson City

Rock Bridge girls basektball defeated Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Jefferson City on Thursday by a score of 44-32.
Rock Bridge (16-6) was off to a slow start after winning the opening tip, unable to penetrate Jefferson City’s defense. This was not unique to the Bruins, as the Jays also had trouble getting past Rock Bridge’s defense. It was two minutes into the game before either team was on the scoreboard.
Jefferson City (14-7) took command early of the offensive glass, giving themselves an abundance of second chance opportunities. But the Jays struggled to capitalize on these second chances, allowing Rock Bridge to gain a steady lead throughout the first half.
“We need to work on our box outs,” Rock Bridge head basketball coach Jill Nagel said. “We gave up way too many offensive rebounds.”
Sophomore Mari Miller led the way for the Bruins, scoring 16 points in the first half,allowing Rock Bridge to pick up a 25-16 lead at the end of the half.
The Bruins were able to keep the pressure on the Jays defensively in order to maintain their lead throughout the second half, but Jefferson City senior Hannah Linthacum did not make it easy for Rock Bridge as she started to take command of the post.
“We wanted to pressure guards as much as possible to make it as tough as possible to get the pass into her (Hannah Linthacum),” said Nagel.
Linthacum scored the majority of her points in the paint while the rest came from the free throw line. Rock Bridge got into a bit of foul trouble with the Jays and Linthacum, who ended up with 18 points on the night.
Freshman Jayda Porter got into foul trouble quickly for the Bruins with four fouls on the night. Despite this, Porter was able to bounce back late in the fourth quarter scoring six points in the paint, padding the the lead for the Bruins and giving herself 10 points on the night.
Rock Bridge will face Cardinal Ritter in the Hall of Fame Classic at Tolton at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“I was just really proud of our kids for the way they picked up for each other,” said Nagel. “And then when they got back in there they were doing what they needed to do.”