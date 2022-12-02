Rock Bridge girls basketball lost to Blue Valley North (Kan.) 55-47 on Friday in the Sophie Cunningham Classic at the Southwell Complex.

The game stayed close the entire way. Blue Valley North took a 28-23 lead into halftime, and Rock Bridge managed to take back the lead, going up 42-40 at the start of the fourth quarter.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

