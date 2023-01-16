Rock Bridge girls basketball fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 50-35 on Monday in its first game of the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence. The Bruins dropped to 10-4, ending a three-game win streak.

Aquinas, the Overland Park-located No. 4 team in the Kansas City area according to 810 Varsity, led for most of the contest. The Saints held a 29-22 lead at halftime, a lead that grew to 43-30 at the end of the third quarter.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you