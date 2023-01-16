Rock Bridge girls basketball fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 50-35 on Monday in its first game of the Pete Hile Tournament in Independence. The Bruins dropped to 10-4, ending a three-game win streak.
Aquinas, the Overland Park-located No. 4 team in the Kansas City area according to 810 Varsity, led for most of the contest. The Saints held a 29-22 lead at halftime, a lead that grew to 43-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Rock Bridge faces Blue Springs South at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for continued play in the tournament’s Red Pool.
Tolton girls hoops secures first win streak of season
Tolton girls basketball picked up a 59-30 conference road win over Bishop DuBourg in St. Louis. It was the Trailblazers’ second win in a row, moving their record to 4-9.
Freshman guard Jillian Aholt tied her career high with 19 points, while guard/forward Sadie Sexauer — another freshman — added 12. Aholt and Sexauer are two of four freshmen playing with the varsity team this season.
Tolton will look to extend its win streak to three back at home against St. Francis Borgia at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Bruins boys basketball drops tournament opener
Rock Bridge boys basketball fell short of a comeback losing 51-49 to Ruskin in its first game of the Summit Grill Shootout in Lee’s Summit. The Bruins are now 8-3.
Rock Bridge found itself down 20-7 near the beginning of the second quarter, but the Bruins managed to pull themselves back into the match and even took a 47-43 lead in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles ended the game back on top.
The Bruins will continue play in the consolation bracket of the tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday.