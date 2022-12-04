In the highly anticipated finale of the inaugural Sophie Cunningham Classic in Columbia, Rock Bridge took down Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.) 65-58.
The defending IHSA Class 2 State champions had the advantage early behind Abbey Schreacke's four 3s in the first quarter.
The senior's second 3 broke the Lady Raiders all-time scoring record.
While Quincy Notre Dame continued to attack from behind the arc, the Bruins focused down low with freshman center Jayda Porter. Porter, the tallest person on the court, was a major mismatch for the Lady Raiders with the Bruins grabbing a two-point lead before half.
After a back-and-forth third quarter, the Bruins grabbed their biggest lead of the night after two 3s from Malia Chievous made it 54-45 with less than three minutes remaining.
The Lady Raiders resorted to fouling to try and chip away at the lead, but the Bruins wouldn't budge at the free-throw line to ice the game.
Schreacke finished with 32 points for the Lady Raiders and earned the team-MVP award handed out by Sophie Cunningham postgame. Porter was given the award for the Bruins with a 14-point performance.
Rock Bridge finishes 1-1 at the Classic after a loss to Blue Valley Springs on Friday. The Bruin's next game will be against Columbia-foe Battle on the road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.