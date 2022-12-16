Rock Bridge girls basketball won against Grain Valley 51-46 on Friday in its Norm Stewart Classic matchup at Mizzou Arena. The Bruins improved to 5-3 in the early season.
Rock Bridge's Bella Corrado led the Bruins with 11 points. Missouri women's basketball commit Grace Slaughter scored a game-high 34 points for Grain Valley.
The Bruins will next play in the 12 Courts of Christmas shootout Wednesday at the HyVee Arena in Kansas City, with over 200 schools expected to compete.
Kewpies drop first game of the season
Hickman girls basketball lost to Lutheran St. Charles 50-42 in its Norm Stewart Classic clash at Mizzou Arena. The Kewpies fall to 5-1 on the year.
St. Charles controlled the game for its entirety, leading at the conclusion of each quarter.
Hickman will take the court against Chillicothe at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home.
More games Saturday
Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Tolton boys basketball will all take the floor in the final day of the Norm Stewart Classic games Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
The following is the local teams' schedule for Day 3:
• Battle vs. Oak Park, 10 a.m.
• Hickman vs. Chaminade, noon.
• Rock Bridge vs. Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.), 2 p.m.
• Tolton vs. Bartlesville (Okla.), 8 p.m.