Rock Bridge track and field had a strong showing at the Francis Howell Invite on Friday. The girls finished in third place with 116 points behind Francis Howell and Timberland. The Bruins boys came in fourth with 93.5 points.
Bruins junior Tomisaac Johnson finished first in pole vault with a vault of 3.79 meters. Liza Allen won the same event on the girls side with a 3.03 vault. The sophomore also placed in high jump, coming in fourth followed by teammate Isabelle Dudley. Benjamin Stephens finished second in boys high jump.
Rock Bridge swept the podium in the 800. Weston Jokerst came in first by five seconds, followed by Hudson Summerall and Tate Fletcher. Carolyn Ford and Grace Parsons took first and second in the girls race with times of 2 minutes, 19.78 seconds and 2:26.29, respectively. Maci Steuber took fourth.
Freshman Addie Morris won the girls javelin with a toss of 29.91. Koshoniola Oduwole finished in second in boys discus, while Tamyra Nevills won the girls event. Nevills and Morris also finished second and third, respectively, in girls shot put.
Allen ran a 51.19 time in the 400, good for third. Andrew Hauser just barely eked out a win over Timberland's Tyler Freiner in the 1600 with a time of 4:13.12. On the girls side, Brooke Walker and Addison Wheeler finished first and second with times of 5:29.87 and 5:42.82.
Rock Bridge's boys 4x800 team of Ethan Wampler, Ty Welty, Noah Lee and Ethan Hockman finished in first.
The Bruins will next compete in the St. Louis Vault Classic on May 1.
Hickman girls soccer canceled Friday
Due to inclement weather, the Kewpies' Friday contest against Parkway Central was canceled. Saturday games were moved to Adkins Stadium, where Hickman is scheduled to play at 9 a.m. against Blue Valley Northwest.
Kewpie tennis rained out on the road
The Hickman boys tennis match at Hannibal was canceled Friday due to weather. The contest won't be made up, making the Kewpies' next matchup against Smith-Cotton at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the road — their final regular season play before the start of Team Districts.
Kewpie safety commits to prep school
Hickman senior Jaiden Tandy committed Thursday to Omega Prep Academy in Atlanta. The strong safety was named first team All-CMAC and first team All-District for the 2021 season.
Tolton girls soccer posts sixth shutout of the season
Tolton dominated Warrensburg in a 5-0 victory Friday in the Central Missouri Invitational. Goalkeeper Rachel Tipton recorded her sixth shutout of the season.
Tolton (10-1) had multiple contributors on offense. Lainey Maddix recorded two goals while teammates Macie Parmer, Rachael Broniec and Kensie Serio each scored one.
The Trailblazers will play Kirksville at 10 a.m. Saturday in Camdenton.