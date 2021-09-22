Rock Bridge girls golf got the better of Smith-Cotton on Wednesday at Columbia Country Club. The Bruins posted a 171, while the Tigers shot a 211.
The top three individual scores were Rock Bridge’s Siena Minor and Tierney Baumstark and Smith-Cotton’s Kiser Pannier .
After Minor and Baumstark, Rock Bridge’s individual scores were Josie Arms, who posted a 10-over-par 46 good enough for fourth overall; Maddie Diel, who posted a 13-over-par 49 and finished fifth overall.
The Bruins are scheduled to play at 9 a.m. on Monday in the Capital City Tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Hickman boys soccer start tournament with a scoreless draw
Hickman kicked off the Parkway Tournament drawing 0-0 with Parkway West.
The Kewpies are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday for their next match in the Parkway Tournament against Parkway Central.