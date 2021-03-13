Rock Bridge star guard Averi Kroenke came out cold offensively in the first quarter, but once that period was over, she flipped the switch. She finished with a team-high 14 points and it looked like Incarnate Word wouldn't be able to find an answer for her.
A strong defensive showing in the second half by Incarnate Word coupled with Rock Bridge's mediocre offense proved to be the downfall for the Bruins, ending their playoff run with a 46-42 loss.
In the first quarter, the Bruins did what they do best: play hard-nosed defense and move the ball.
Mary Primus was the engine of the offense with nine points in the first quarter, all coming from beyond the arc.
The Bruins finished the first quarter with a heavily contested corner 3 from Primus to end the first quarter up 19-9.
However, the Red Knights made a strong push in the second quarter, ending the half with a last-second 3 to cut the deficit to two at 24-22.
That bucket was an omen for things to come.
Coming out of the half, Incarnate Word made a key adjustment to defend Kroenke. The Red Knights started trapping Kroenke as soon as she received the ball. With their primary playmaker unable to facilitate the offense, the Bruins couldn't seem to get anything going on that side of the court.
On the offensive end, Incarnate Word opened the quarter with three straight 3s. The defensive adjustment to double Kroenke from Incarnate Word generated multiple turnovers as the Rock Bridge lead was cut down to four at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Rock Bridge just couldn't seem to find an answer for the Red Knights' defense. The Bruins were outscored 16-8 in the fourth.
That key defensive adjustment put an end to Rock Bridge's playoff run.
Despite the loss, there were many silver linings to the Bruins' performance. The Bruins defense, which has been the team's calling card, held Incarnate Word, a team that was averaging 71 points per game, to 46 points.
After the game, coach Jill Nagel had nothing but affirmations for her team.
"I'm unbelievably proud of them. They played their best basketball. They did everything we asked them to do and 10 times more," said Nagel. "They stuck to the game plan. I told our assistant coach when we were preparing, we have to keep the game in the 40s. We knew that was a tall order but our kids did it."
The Bruins end their season with a 16-5 record and a Class 6 District 8 championship.