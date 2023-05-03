In a game that featured no scoring until the last few minutes, Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Hickman 2-1 in overtime Wednesday at Hickman High School.

In the 77th minute, Missouri signee Madison Hendershott scored for Rock Bridge to give the Bruins the lead with only three minutes remaining in regulation.

