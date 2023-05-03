In a game that featured no scoring until the last few minutes, Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Hickman 2-1 in overtime Wednesday at Hickman High School.
In the 77th minute, Missouri signee Madison Hendershott scored for Rock Bridge to give the Bruins the lead with only three minutes remaining in regulation.
One minute later, Hickman’s Lucy Elfrink knotted up the score with a goal to force overtime.
Less than two minutes into overtime, Kylar Serio scored the game-winning goal for Rock Bridge.
The Bruins will next go on the road to play Cor Jesu at 4:15 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
The Kewpies will also go on the road, traveling across town to play Tolton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Willmeth scores OT winner for ’Blazers
Tolton girls soccer squeaked out a narrow victory against Bishop DuBourg, winning 2-1 in overtime in St. Louis.
Macie Parmer scored the first goal for Tolton, and Aubrey Willmeth scored the game-winning goal in overtime, securing a third consecutive win for the Trailblazers.
Tolton will next play Hickman at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
Bruins boys tennis beats Jays for CMAC win
Rock Bridge boys tennis earned a 7-2 home victory over Jefferson City.
The Bruins have now won three of their past five duals and have concluded their regular season.
Rock Bridge will next play in the Class 3 District 4 tournament against Timberland at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lake St. Louis.
Kewpies boys tennis sweeps Smith-Cotton
In its final dual of the regular season, Hickman boys tennis secured a 9-0 victory against Smith-Cotton in Columbia.
The win marked the Kewpies’ first sweep of the season, and they have now won five of their past seven dualss to bring their record to 10-10.
Hickman will next compete in the Class 3 District 4 tournament against Troy Buchanan at 3:30 p.m. Monday in Lake St. Louis.
’Blazers boys tennis returns to win column
Tolton boys tennis went on the road and defeated Lutheran St. Charles 9-0 in St. Peters.
After having a 13-game winning streak broken just a few days earlier, Tolton brought its season record to 14-3 in the final dual of the regular season.
Tolton will next play in the Class 1 District 7 tournament against Columbia Independent at 4 p.m. Monday at Cosmo Park.
Spartans girls soccer's skid continues
Battle girls soccer lost 3-2 on the road against Laquey.
The Spartans have lost six of their past eight games.
Battle will next travel to play Wright City at 4:30 p.m. Friday.