Rock Bridge girls soccer came back to knock off Blue Springs South in double overtime, 2-1. The Bruins now stand at 3-1 on the season.
The Bruins trailed 1-0 at half before Kylar Serio tied it in the second half.
The Bruins took the game on Leah Jenne's penalty. Rock Bridge will next play against Lindbergh at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge baseball suffers first loss of season
Rock Bridge baseball dropped its first game of the season, losing 9-3 to Nixa. The Bruins now stand at 4-1 on the season.
The Bruins' next matchup is Monday in Oxford, Alabama. It will be their first of three days in Alabama.
Battle baseball swept in doubleheader
Battle baseball dropped both games of a doubleheader against Fort Zumwalt East and Park Hill South, dropping to 1-5.
Battle lost the first game to Fort Zumwalt East, who came into the day undefeated, 7-1, and lost its game against Park Hill South 4-1.
The Spartans will look to rebound in a doubleheader against Fatima at 5:30 p.m. April 5 at home.
Battle girls soccer drops game against Moberly
Battle girls soccer lost 2-1 to Moberly.
Battle will be back in action at 5 p.m. Monday at Helias.
Hickman girls soccer suffers first loss
Hickman girls soccer suffered its first loss of the season at home against Lindbergh, falling 5-0. Senior Sophie Elfrink was not available in goal, leading to a start from junior Meredith Flippin.
The Kewpies trailed 1-0 at halftime, while shifting the offense to pressure on the attack in the second half. The Flyers took advantage of this adjustment, scoring four goals in the final 40 minutes.
“Once they got their second goal, we seemed to collapse a bit which allowed it to snowball,” coach Wil Ross said.
Hickman returns to action noon Saturday at Blue Springs South.