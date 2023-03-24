Rock Bridge girls soccer and Blue Springs South finished regulation and two overtime tied at 1 on Friday in Columbia, but the Jaguars beat the Bruins 5-3 in penalty kicks to earn a nonconference road win.

Rock Bridge (2-1) next hosts Lindbergh at 10 a.m. Saturday. 

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

