Rock Bridge girls soccer and Blue Springs South finished regulation and two overtime tied at 1 on Friday in Columbia, but the Jaguars beat the Bruins 5-3 in penalty kicks to earn a nonconference road win.
Rock Bridge (2-1) next hosts Lindbergh at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kewpies girls soccer drops season opener
Hickman girls soccer lost its first match of the year, 5-1, against Lindbergh in Columbia.
The Kewpies look to bounce back against Blue Springs South at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Trailblazers boys tennis edged in road dual
Tolton boys tennis lost 5-4 on the road against Moberly.
The Trailblazers next face Fulton on April 4 at Cosmo Park.
Kewpies baseball suspended by rain
Hickman baseball had its home game against Hallsville suspended due to rain in the top of the third inning.
The Kewpies led 2-0 at the time of the postponement. There has been no announcement of a make-up date.
Hickman next plays five games over a three-day span in Oxford, Alabama. The Kewpies play Pelham (Ala.) at 7 p.m. Monday.
Weather postpones, cancels events
Battle and Tolton had athletic events postponed or canceled due to weather.
Battle boys and girls track and field did not compete in the Bob Thorpe Invitational in Peculiar. The meet was rescheduled to 4 p.m. Monday.
Tolton boys and girls track and field did not compete in the Blair Oaks Invite in Wardsville. The meet was rescheduled to 3:15 p.m. April 11.
Tolton baseball had its road game against Springfield Catholic canceled.