Rock Bridge girls soccer played as close to a perfect match as possible in spoiling Battle’s home opener.
The Bruins dominated possession in the first half of a 5-1 win against their crosstown rivals.
Rock Bridge kept the ball on Battle’s side for most of the half. Spartans goalkeeper Asia Smith was able to keep the ball out and made two crucial saves on shot attempts from Bruins forward Ayan Omar. However, a shot from nearly 30 yards out by center back Lily Patterson put the Bruins ahead 26 minutes into the game.
The Spartans found some short bursts of momentum toward the end of the half as Maliyah Miller tied the game with four minutes left. She broke through the Bruins’ defense, dribbling past a Rock Bridge defender and waited until opposing goalie Kaiden Schnake went down while attempting a save before tucking the ball past her.
The first-half action didn’t stop there, as Rock Bridge answered quickly via an Ayan Omar goal with one minute remaining. She broke free on the left side of the field and came face-to-face with Smith. The Bruins went into the break leading 2-1.
The second half started the same way the first half did, with Rock Bridge dominating possession, intercepting passes and pressing repeatedly to stifle Battle’s attempts at squaring the score.
With scoring opportunities galore, Carsyn Osborn extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.
Kayla Juengermann made it 4-1 in the 64th minute. Juengermann took a shot on goal that took an awkward bounce that Smith couldn’t handle, bouncing over her and into the back of the net. A rebound from a Jordyn Kempf shot resulted in Rock Bridge’s fifth goal as Omar hammered her second of the game.
After losing its opener to Blue Springs South, Rock Bridge has recovered well, winning two decisive games against Ozark and Battle. The Bruins will look to carry that momentum forward when they travel to face Liberty on April 2.
Battle will need to regain momentum on its end as well as sharpen its offense. The Spartans were mostly unable to create clear chances Wednesday and spent most of the game defending the Bruins’ high press.
The five goals don’t tell the whole story for Smith, though, as she made many outstanding saves and kept Battle in the game during the first half.
The Spartans will have an opportunity to bounce back Monday against Helias at home.