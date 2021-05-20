Rock Bridge girls soccer cruised to the Class 4 District 9 title Thursday, defeating Capital City 4-0 at Helias High School in Jefferson City.
The Bruins scored twice in each half to clinch the championship and advance to the sectionals, with the four goals coming from four different players.
Izzy Cole opened the scoring with 19 minutes remaining in the first half, turning the ball into an empty net after a floated cross to the back post was then played back across goal to the unmarked midfielder 8 yards from goal. She made no mistake with open field between her and the net.
The Bruins’ second and third goals came from penalties.
A handball in the box sent senior Hannah Juengermann to the penalty spot nine minutes shy of the halftime break, and she duly doubled the Bruins’ advantage. The Cavaliers goalkeeper moved early to the right, and Juengermann drilled the ball down the middle to make it two.
Madison Hendershott stepped up to take Rock Bridge’s second spot kick, which was awarded early in the second half. This time Capital City’s goalie stayed rooted to the spot, but Hendershott rolled it into the bottom-right corner of the net.
Ayan Omar put the game beyond any doubt with 20 minutes remaining on the game clock, collecting the ball 30 yards from goal before dribbling past a couple of Cavaliers defenders and then firing a left-footed strike across the goalkeeper and in.
With the win the Bruins advance to the sectionals, where they will play Kickapoo on Tuesday in Columbia.
Bruins tennis doubles duo falls in consolation quarterfinals
Rock Bridge tennis’s doubles team of Will Forsyth and Will McAllister went 1-2 in the state tennis tournament at Cooper Tennis Center in Springfield.
The two were bumped to the consolation bracket after losing their first match 6-2, 6-2 to Onur Taysi and Alex Chen of Marquette. They then defeated Springfield Central duo Alexei Shuynakov and Anthony Trimble 6-2, 6-4.
Their run ended against Bryce Boatman and Ranav Palaniappan of Fort Zumwalt West in a 6-1, 6-4 loss.
The Bruins’ team season remains alive, and they will play in the state semifinals Friday, May 28 against John Burroughs.