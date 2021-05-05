Rock Bridge girls soccer nabbed an overtime goal from Hannah Juengermann in a 1-0 win at crosstown rival Hickman .

The Bruins (7-9) won this year's edition of the Anna Alioto Memorial Trophy, named after a former Rock Bridge soccer player who died during a swimming workout in 2012 at the age of 18.

Rock Bridge plays next against Cor Jesu Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday in St. Louis. Hickman (12-5) plays another local rival in Tolton Catholic at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Tolton.

Kirksville spoils Tolton's senior night

Kirksville defeated Tolton Catholic baseball 10-6 on Wednesday at Tolton, with the Trailblazers unable to secure a win on their senior night.

Tolton (10-3) plays next against Webster Groves at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Webster Groves.

Rock Bridge tennis tops Jefferson City

Rock Bridge boys tennis improved to 14-3 with a 7-2 win over Jefferson City on Wednesday at Bethel Park in Columbia. The Bruins will next play in the individual district tournament Friday at Timberland High School in Wentzville.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you