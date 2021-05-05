Rock Bridge girls soccer nabbed an overtime goal from Hannah Juengermann in a 1-0 win at crosstown rival Hickman .
The Bruins (7-9) won this year's edition of the Anna Alioto Memorial Trophy, named after a former Rock Bridge soccer player who died during a swimming workout in 2012 at the age of 18.
Rock Bridge plays next against Cor Jesu Academy at 6:30 p.m. Friday in St. Louis. Hickman (12-5) plays another local rival in Tolton Catholic at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Tolton.
Kirksville spoils Tolton's senior night
Kirksville defeated Tolton Catholic baseball 10-6 on Wednesday at Tolton, with the Trailblazers unable to secure a win on their senior night.
Tolton (10-3) plays next against Webster Groves at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Webster Groves.
Rock Bridge tennis tops Jefferson City
Rock Bridge boys tennis improved to 14-3 with a 7-2 win over Jefferson City on Wednesday at Bethel Park in Columbia. The Bruins will next play in the individual district tournament Friday at Timberland High School in Wentzville.