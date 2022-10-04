Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb that reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Bruins’ girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinals Tuesday at Bethel Park.
It’s been a season to remember for Loeb’s team, as it finished its season with an impressive 16-3 dual record.
To top it all off, the Bruins are now set to play Hickman in the final.
Rebecca Stamose put on a quality display in the match against Timberland to help her team seal the deal.
“I didn’t hold anything back, and I think that overall I did a wonderful job of taking my time in between points,” Stamose said.
In the No. 2 singles matchup, Stamose defeated Lily Votruba 6-3, 6-2.
Stamose is hoping to carry over her momentum from the match into the tournament final.
“I’m just really excited to continue with the postseason, and I hope we beat whoever it is we are playing (Wednesday), but I bet I’ll do good, and I bet the team will do good as a whole. I hope we go to state. That’s my goal,” Stamose said.
Hickman advances
Hickman faced off against Wentzville Liberty in a dual that decided which team would play in the final against Rock Bridge.
Ultimately, the Kewpies prevailed with a 5-4 victory.
Big wins from No. 1 Sara Nenkov and No. 2 Mena Manolov in their singles matches helped contribute toward the win. But ultimately, it was Ada Kirkpatrick who came up big for the Kewpies, as she clinched the win for Hickman after defeating Abigail Witzke 6-2, 7-5.
Looking ahead to the final, Hickman and Rock Bridge played each other last Tuesday at Hickman, which ended in an 8-1 victory for the Bruins.
The Kewpies will try to get even Wednesday.