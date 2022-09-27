Crowds of families lined up outside the courts at Hickman High School on Tuesday to watch the Kewpies girls tennis team face off against rival Rock Bridge in a highly-anticipated dual.
Cheers for both teams filled the air, with spectators shouting words of support throughout the game, either yelling “Go Kewps” or “Go Rock.”
Rock Bridge came out on top, cruising to an 8-1 victory.
The Bruins' No. 2 singles player, Rebecca Stamose, put on a noticeable display, defeating Mena Manolov 6-3, 6-4.
Noel Ramesh also made an impact for Rock Bridge as she cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Sage Biedermann in singles play.
The Bruins are currently 15-3 on the season, while the Kewpies are 13-2.
“Getting a 3-0 start in doubles was critical, and winning that No. 1 doubles match was a great accomplishment because the other team is very good,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said.
Loeb also emphasized the importance of his team being prepared mentally for the matchup against Hickman.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the psychology of what it was going to be like playing in a duel like this and how to process that,” Loeb said. “So I think our girls did a good job as far as being psychologically prepared from an emotional standpoint on what it was going to be like today.”
The Bruins next face Jefferson City at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies also face Jefferson City in their next dual, which will take place 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City.
Hickman coach Paige Smith stressed the importance of “staying consistent” and “trusting in themselves” in order to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the Bruins.
Mexico sweeps Battle
Host Mexico defeated visiting Battle 9-0 in a nonconference dual Tuesday.
Battle has lost every dual 9-0 this season.
The Spartans (0-7) will have a chance to shift momentum Thursday when it travels to play Moberly at 4:30 p.m.
Mexico will play in the North Central Missouri Conference Tournament on Wednesday.