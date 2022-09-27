Crowds of families lined up outside the courts at Hickman on Tuesday to watch the Kewpies girls tennis team face off against Rock Bridge in a highly-anticipated local match.
Cheers for both teams filled the air, with spectators shouting words of support throughout the game, either yelling “go Kewps” or “go Rock.”
Rock Bridge came out on top, cruising to an 8-1 victory over Hickman.
The Bruins‘ No. 2-ranked player Rebecca Stamose put on a noticeable display in singles, defeating Mena Manolov 6-3, 6-4.
Noel Ramesh also made an impact for Rock Bridge as she cruised to two 6-0 victories against Sage Biedermann in singles.
The Bruins are currently 15-3 on the season, while the Kewpies are 13-2.
“Getting a 3-0 start in doubles was critical, and winning that number one doubles match was a great accomplishment because the other team is very good,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said.
Loeb also emphasized the importance of his team being prepared mentally for this matchup against Hickman.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the psychology of what it was going to be like playing in a duel like this and how to process that,” Loeb said. “So I think our girls did a good job as far as being psychologically prepared from an emotional standpoint on what it was going to be like today.”
The Bruinsnext face Jefferson City at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.
The Kewpies also face Jefferson City in their next game, which will take place 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City.
Hickman’s head coach Paige Smith stressed the importance of “staying consistent” and “trusting in themselves,” in order to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss.
Mexico defeats Battle
Mexico girls tennis defeated Battle 9-0 in Mexico, Missouri.
With yet another loss in the books, Battle continues to struggle this season. So far, the Spartans have lost every match 9-0.
Battle now sits at an 0-7 record but will get a chance to shift the momentum of its season when it travels to play Moberly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mexico’s next match will be at the NCMC Tournament on Wednesday.