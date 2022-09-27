Crowds of families lined up outside the courts at Hickman on Tuesday to watch the Kewpies girls tennis team face off against Rock Bridge in a highly-anticipated local match.

Cheers for both teams filled the air, with spectators shouting words of support throughout the game, either yelling “go Kewps” or “go Rock.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

Recommended for you