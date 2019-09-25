Bethal Park was almost completely silent. From outside the tennis court gates you might not even notice the four matches being played. But inside those gates, the noise coming from the rackets was loud, as Rock Bridge and Battle competed Wednesday afternoon.
The varsity Spartans were no match for the junior varsity Bruins when they met at the Rock Bridge Invite. Despite Rock Bridge fielding its younger and less experienced team, the tennis powerhouse still topped Battle’s best, taking the duel 3-1.
The Bruins’ two-seed Kinley Schade took down the Spartans’ Jaylie Ecternach, 8-2. The match was fast-paced and highlighted by impressive forehand shots from Schade. Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb praised Schade for her performance.
“Kinley Schade played really well today,” Loeb said. “She and everyone else continues making strides.”
The lone bright spot for Battle was top-seeded Spartans senior Emma McCormick’s match against Bruins freshman Sriya Pokala. The match was competitive, outlasting all other matches by twenty minutes. Pokala battled hard against McCormick, returning her high-velocity serves consistently. However, Pokala could not match the senior for the duration of the match and ultimately fell 8-4 in a match that was closer than the score.
“Emma McCormick played really consistent,” Battle head coach Paige Smith said. “I think we are getting better as the year goes on.”
The last two matches were doubles. Rock Bridge’s Louisa Weiemann and Josie Fish defeated Battle’s Jasia Conway and Hope Wolfmeier, 8-2.
The final match between the teams concluded with another 8-2 win for the Bruins, with the doubles pairing of Danika Osman and Morgan Bussard defeating the Spartans’ Lily Bennett and Jenna Hughes.
Rock Bridge’s varsity team has won the state title five years in a row, and that all begins with the junior varsity Bruins getting opportunities to play varsity level squads in the area.
“Our JV girls need plenty of experience so this is very helpful for them getting game day competition,” Loeb said. “Practicing against your own teammates is not the same environment as playing against other teams.”
This is only the fifth match for the Rock Bridge junior varsity team, while the varsity girls team has played 13 matches. Nevertheless, this might be the year the varsity team needs more opportunities to get better than any of the previous five.
“It’s going to be a lot harder this year (for us to win state),” Loeb said. “We aren’t as deep as we have been in the past.”
Last season, the Bruins finished 20-1 and defeated Lee’s Summit 5-1 in the state championship.
“If we continue to make progress and continue getting better we will have a chance to win again,” Loeb said. “But we can’t look too far ahead because we have to take care of business in the meantime.”
“We need to use these opportunities to get ready for postseason play because it will be more challenging this year than prior years,” Loeb added. “There’s a lot of other teams out there that have improved significantly.”
The varsity girls will play at 2 p.m. on Friday at Springfield Central, and the junior varsity team will be back on the court at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.