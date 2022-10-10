Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia.
Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge.
Premkumar had trouble early in her matchup, trailing 3-0 at one point. In the end, she rallied for a 6-4, 6-0 win.
With the win, Rock Bridge advanced to the Class 3 semifinal and is set to play Liberty on Oct. 21 in Springfield.
Liberty secured its spot in the semifinals after cruising to a 5-0 win against Nixa.
Stubbs no-hitter leads Battle past Eldon
Battle softball took care of business on the road in its last regular-season game, defeating Eldon 12-0.
Senior pitcher Ainsley Stubbs led the way for the Spartans, throwing a no-hitter.
Battle will look to build off its momentum when it faces Blue Springs in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 6 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Blue Springs.
Rock Bridge volleyball falls to Eureka
Rock Bridge volleyball lost its match against Eureka 3-2 on the road.
Eureka won the fifth set 17-15 to cap the victory and extend its winning streak to eight.
Rock Bridge faces Battle on Tuesday on the road. The Spartans are on a five-game winning streak.