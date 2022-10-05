Rock Bridge’s streak lives on.
Anticipation filled the air on a cloudy afternoon at Bethel Park as Hickman girls tennis squared off against crosstown rival Rock Bridge in a battle to win the Class 3 District 4 title.
In the end, Rock Bridge came out on top 5-1.
It is the Bruins’ 24th consecutive team district championship — a streak that dates back to 1999.
Rock Bridge’s Prathyankara Premkumar played an exceptional match against Lilian Powell in the No. 4 singles match, winning both sets 6-0.
Rock Bridge has found success this season, winning all but three of its matches. The Bruins improved their record to 18-3 after defeating the Kewpies (14-3).
Hickman singles player Sara Nenkov will compete in the Class 3 Sectional 1 singles tournament, while Rock Bridge’s Jenna Love Lin and Premkumar will compete in the Class 3 Sectional 1 doubles tournament.
Rock Bridge will play in the team sectionals at 4 p.m. Monday in Springfield.
Helias emerged victorious in the Class 1 District 8 title game, defeating Tolton 5-0 in Jefferson City.
Helias opens sectional play Saturday against the winner of the District 5 championship between Clayton and Ursuline.
Tolton’s season ended with a 9-7 record.
