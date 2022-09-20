Rock Bridge’s relentless attack made the difference against Hickman in a 4-1 win Tuesday.
The typically physical battle lived up to its billing as both teams fought for bragging rights in the crosstown rivalry.
Tensions were high after a scoreless first half. Rock Bridge managed several chances on net, but Hickman’s defense was up to the task. The back line stayed strong, and Hickman goalkeeper Eli Larsen kept the Kewpies in the game with numerous saves.
Only one team, Rockwood Summit, has managed to shut out the Bruins this season. Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman called that match “an anomaly.”
Horstman was right. Ultimately, the speed of Rock Bridge’s attack proved impossible to defend for a full 80 minutes.
“If we keep going, keep attacking, things will happen,” Horstman said.
Rock Bridge kept going.
Shortly into the second half, Drew Schlimme placed a perfect ball into the near corner from the left wing, something he has gotten very used to this season. The momentum was all the Bruins needed. Soon after, Schlimme found the net again, this time picking out the top corner from 25 yards away.
Just as the match seemed to get out of reach for the Kewpies, a penalty with 18 minutes left seemed to change the game. Bruins goalkeeper Brendan Clark guessed right, diving to his left, but Hickman senior Leif Kammer put just enough pace on the ball to bring the Kewpies within a goal.
Hickman was back into a game that seemed just about over. The home fans were on their feet, and the Kewpies began to move the ball upfield.
But any sparks from the Hickman offense were quickly extinguished.
Just a few minutes after Kammer’s goal, a Jeffrey Ngassi score sealed it for the Bruins.
Less than 90 seconds later, Cooper Allen piled on another goal.
While the Kewpies stuck with the Bruins defensively for a large part of the game, they only managed one shot in open play. The back line could only hold on for so long, and eventually the game slipped away.
“We definitely need to reevaluate how we attack,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said. “I thought the energy was really good, though, especially in the first half. … I was pleased with the general effort in the back, but as the game went on, they started to wear us down.”
The teams clearly knew each other well. The match was chippy. The fans on both sides called out the names of opposing players. At one point, Hickman’s keeper, Larsen, even offered to stretch out Schlimme when he cramped up toward the end of the match. The rivalry is personal, which made it that much sweeter for the visiting Bruins and their supporters after the game.
“It was a battle and both teams want to win so bad,” Horstman said. “And so I kind of let it get hyped. It felt good.”
St. Dominic shuts out Tolton
St. Dominic defeated Tolton boys soccer 4-0 in a tough night for the Trailblazers in O’Fallon.
Tolton returns to the pitch at St. Francis Borgia on Thursday at 5 p.m.