During its district race in Washington, Missouri last Saturday, Rock Bridge cross country ran tepidly.
The team went through a quarantine and didn’t run much in the last month. On top of that, the course was new to the runners. It made for a hesitant morning, more deliberate than the Bruins are accustomed to.
None of it mattered, though. Rock Bridge boys and girls still both took first place to secure spots in the state championships.
The Bruins are now two of five Columbia high school teams competing in the state meet this weekend at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The Class 5 meet begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s obvious that it’s the postseason and that the state championships are on their minds,” coach Neal Blackburn said. “I think they’re also doing a really good job of keeping things loose, which is critical … I have to either reel them in and get them to realize that it’s an important week if they’re too loose, or to loosen them up if they’re too rigid.”
Rock Bridge will arrive at Gans Creek on the heels of a dominant regular season. They boast the top boys 5K time in the state — senior Matthew Hauser on Oct. 3 — and the defending individual champion on the girls side in sophomore Carolyn Ford. Both won their respective divisions at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 26.
“There’s a danger in being too familiar with a course, and so we really try to avoid it for any kind of practice or anything like that,” Blackburn said. “But because we race it as much or more than any other course in the state of Missouri, I think we’re familiar enough.”
Hauser and his brother Andrew, a freshman, finished first and third, respectively, at the district meet in Washington, Missouri last weekend. Juniors Ethan Wampler and Tate Fletcher, along with sophomore Ty Welty, all finished in the top 10. The Bruins won the meet by 19 points.
In 2019, the Bruins had a similarly solid season; the girls team came in second in the state meet, the boys third.
“It’s kind of like addressing the elephant in the room,” Blackburn said. “It oftentimes is the better thing to do, to just say ‘Hey, we’ve been here. We’ve done this, and let’s talk about our goals and what we can do to beat them.’”
After winning the state meet as a freshman in 2019, Ford followed up with an arguably better sophomore season. Until recently, she had won every race in which she competed; she finished fifth in the district meet.
The Hickman boys team qualified for state at the same district meet as Rock Bridge, finishing second — albeit distantly. Senior Cale Littrell led the way for the Kewpies as he has all season, making up ground toward the end of the race and finishing fifth.
The Tolton Catholic teams — the girls in Class 3 and the boys in Class 2 — will compete Thursday and Friday, respectively. The boys won their district meet behind a first-place finish from junior Garrett Wilmes. The girls came in second as sophomore Olivia Andrews and senior Jaclyn Sexauer both finished in the top 10. The Trailblazers were state runners-up in 2019.
COVID-19 protocols will restrict attendance at the state meet. Each runner will have two tickets to give to spectators. While that’s obviously fewer fans than the meets of previous years, that will still be more than most runners are used to this season.
“Even though there’s only gonna be the two per athlete, I think it’s gonna be a definite boost over what they’ve seen most of this fall season,” Blackburn said. “It’s kind of hard to remember what it was like to have a full crowd at a big meet, so I think any crowd whatsoever will provide any kind of energy I think that they’re maybe wanting to play off of.”