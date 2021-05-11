Rock Bridge and Hickman tennis each earned wins in the Class 3 District 4 tournament Tuesday to set up a crosstown matchup for the district title.
No. 1 seed Rock Bridge beat Troy 5-1 at Bethel Park while No. 2 seed Hickman beat Timberland 5-1 at Hickman.
The Bruins and Kewpies will face off in the district championship game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Park.
Rock Bridge baseball gets senior night dub
Rock Bridge baseball beat Fatima 14-0 at Atkins Park for a dominant senior night win.
The Bruins play Willard at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home before they open district play against Capital City at 1:15 p.m. Monday in Sedalia.
Tolton baseball shut out by Southern Boone
Tolton baseball fell in a 1-0 pitchers’ duel against Southern Boone at Atkins Park.
Southern Boone scored the game’s only run in the top of the third. The Trailblazers’ next game is against Hermann at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home.