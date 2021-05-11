Rock Bridge and Hickman tennis each earned wins in the Class 3 District 4 tournament Tuesday to set up a crosstown matchup for the district title.

No. 1 seed Rock Bridge beat Troy 5-1 at Bethel Park while No. 2 seed Hickman beat Timberland 5-1 at Hickman.

The Bruins and Kewpies will face off in the district championship game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Park.

Rock Bridge baseball gets senior night dub

Rock Bridge baseball beat Fatima 14-0 at Atkins Park for a dominant senior night win.

The Bruins play Willard at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home before they open district play against Capital City at 1:15 p.m. Monday in Sedalia.

Tolton baseball shut out by Southern Boone

Tolton baseball fell in a 1-0 pitchers’ duel against Southern Boone at Atkins Park.

Southern Boone scored the game’s only run in the top of the third. The Trailblazers’ next game is against Hermann at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Sports Editor, spring 2020. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you