District soccer tournaments start Monday for all four of Columbia's teams with three of the four hosting despite Rock Bridge and Hickman being the lower seeds in their respective matchups.
Tolton, the No. 2 seed in Class 1 District 3, is the only team to be the higher seed in its matchup.
Battle is the only team that will travel for its semifinal matchup.
Rock Bridge meeting brand new opponent for semifinal game
No. 3 Rock Bridge (10-6-2) will host No. 2 Blue Springs for the two teams' first meeting. The Bruins and Wildcats did not share any opponents this season.
Rock Bridge closed its season with a three-game win streak, two of which were 8-0 wins and all of which were shutouts. The Bruins have scored 48 goals this season.
The Bruins have traditionally faired well in district tournaments, winning their district seven times since 2010-11 and placing second in the three other seasons. A new opponent will create a new test for Rock Bridge, which has fielded an almost entirely new starting 11 this season after losing a number of seniors last year.
Rock Bridge and Blue Springs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Hickman faces No. 1 seed Blue Springs South
No. 4 Hickman (9-4-2) will host Blue Springs South (11-9) in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals. The Jaguars are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Wildcats, while the Kewpies lost 3-2 in penalty kicks at Hannibal.
The last time Hickman and Blue Springs South met was in 2013 in the Class 3 District 9 tournament when the Jaguars beat the Kewpies 1-0. The year prior, in 2012, the Kewpies won 3-1.
Hickman has struggled to find the back of the net throughout the season, but its defense has found its footing thanks to senior defender Skip Smale-Murillo and junior goalkeeper Eli Larsen. The Kewpies have shut out seven opponents and only allowed 18 goals all season.
"I think we have a defense that can hold just about any team to nothing, to zero," coach Will Ross said. "And anytime you got that, you got a chance in the playoffs. It's exciting that they're starting to play well lately, and we're looking forward to it."
Hickman and Blue Springs South kick off at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Battle to face off against Timberland
No. 4 Battle (7-13-1) will travel to No. 1 Timberland (14-9) in their Class 4 District 8 semifinal.
Battle has lost to Timberland each of the three times they've met, twice in 2018 and once in 2019. The Spartans have never won a district tournament game.
The Spartans saw scattered success throughout the season, but weren't able to find a consistent rhythm — especially on offense — at any point.
Battle and Timberland will kick off at 5 p.m. Monday in Wentzville.
Tolton looks for first round win over familiar opponent
Tolton(6-13) will host Missouri Military Academy (5-7-1) for a chance to advance to the Class 1 District 3 championship.
Tolton beat MMA on the road early in the season, winning 4-2 behind goals by Jack Richards, Bill Powers, Joel Eboreime and Tyler Stevens. The Trailblazers are the only Columbia team whose first round opponent is someone they have already played +this season+.
A five-game scoring drought hit the Trailblazers midseason immediately following their win over the Colonels. Tolton has been outscored 52-29 this season.
Tolton and MMA kick off at 4 p.m. Monday.