Rock Bridge girls diving stood out among Columbia's schools in the MSHSAA Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday in St. Peters. 

Rock Bridge's Olivia Liddle finished second overall in the 1-meter dive event with a final score of 412.35. 

Hickman's Ava Hoehns finished 17th overall with a score of 244.00. No other Columbia divers finished in the top 23.

In the swimming events, Columbia produced two top-15 finishes in the 200-yard medley relay. Rock Bridge finished 11th while Hickman finished 15th overall. Rock Bridge also placed 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Hickman's Adelaide Reaser finished third overall in the 200-yard IM event and seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Rock Bridge's Elise Henderson finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle. Olivia Henderson got the Bruins two more seventh-place finishes, in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

  General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2020 Studying Sports Journalism

