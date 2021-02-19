Rock Bridge girls diving stood out among Columbia's schools in the MSHSAA Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday in St. Peters.
Rock Bridge's Olivia Liddle finished second overall in the 1-meter dive event with a final score of 412.35.
Hickman's Ava Hoehns finished 17th overall with a score of 244.00. No other Columbia divers finished in the top 23.
In the swimming events, Columbia produced two top-15 finishes in the 200-yard medley relay. Rock Bridge finished 11th while Hickman finished 15th overall. Rock Bridge also placed 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Hickman's Adelaide Reaser finished third overall in the 200-yard IM event and seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Rock Bridge's Elise Henderson finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle. Olivia Henderson got the Bruins two more seventh-place finishes, in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.